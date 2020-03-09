NASTY: Hillary Clinton Suggests Melania Trump Should ‘Look Closer to Home’ With Cyberbullying Initiative

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton chose not to plead the fifth when asked about first lady Melania Trump’s cyberbullying initiative.

During an interview with the host of “Watch What Happens Live” Andy Cohen, he asked Clinton, “What do you honestly think of first lady Melania Trump’s cyberbullying initiative?”

She replied, “I think she should look closer to home.” The response received laughter and applause from the audience.

The initiative Clinton is referring to is called “Be Best.”

According to the website, “The mission of BE BEST is to focus on some of the major issues facing children today, with the goal of encouraging children to BE BEST in their individual paths, while also teaching them the importance of social, emotional, and physical health.” – READ MORE

