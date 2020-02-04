Nasty Biden Fumes at NBC News Reporter for Asking About Hunter Biden: ‘You Do Not Know What You’re Talking About’ (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden got a little heated in an interview after he was pressed about the appointment of his son, Hunter Biden, to the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

During the interview on Monday, Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie asked Biden if he sees “a certain irony” that the impeachment of President Donald Trump “ensured everyone knows” about Hunter’s position on the board of Burisma— after Trump was impeached for pushing Ukrainian officials to investigate the Bidens.

.@JoeBiden snaps at @SavannahGuthrie after she asks about Hunter Biden: “You’re saying things you don’t know what you’re talking about!” pic.twitter.com/4O4LmLNenb — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 3, 2020

“That’s a good thing,” Biden responded. “And no one’s found anything wrong with his dealings in Ukraine — except they say that it sets a bad image.” – READ MORE