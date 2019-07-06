Nashville officer killed after 17-year-old driving without a license slammed into his police vehicle while on duty, police say

A Tennessee police officer was killed while on duty Thursday when his marked police car was struck by a 17-year-old motorist who was driving without a license, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.
Officer John Anderson, a four-year veteran of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and a father of an 18-month-old son, was hit around 3 a.m. Thursday when he was heading to an interstate to assist a fellow officer with a pedestrian who was reported to have been in a traffic lane waving his arms, police said.
Anderson’s police vehicle was “violently struck” on the driver’s side by a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by 17-year-old Jayona Brown, according to police.
NASHVILLE MAN CHARGED WITH LGBT HATE CRIME IN CONNECTICUT OVER CHURCH VANDALISM: POLICE
Brown was booked into juvenile detention on charges of vehicular homicide by recklessness, felony evading arrest, aggravated assault by recklessness, driving on a suspended license and juvenile curfew violation. – READ MORE