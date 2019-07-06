Nashville officer killed after 17-year-old driving without a license slammed into his police vehicle while on duty, police say

A Tennessee police officer was killed while on duty Thursday when his marked police car was struck by a 17-year-old motorist who was driving without a license, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Officer John Anderson, a four-year veteran of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and a father of an 18-month-old son, was hit around 3 a.m. Thursday when he was heading to an interstate to assist a fellow officer with a pedestrian who was reported to have been in a traffic lane waving his arms, police said.

BREAKING: It is with extreme sadness that the MNPD confirms the on-duty death of Central Precinct Officer John Anderson, 28, a 4-yr MNPD veteran. Officer Anderson was killed at 3:05 am in a vehicle crash at Interstate Dr & Woodland St. His police car was hit by a 17-yr-old driver pic.twitter.com/Ye9sb0KBTs — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 4, 2019

Funeral arrangements for Officer John Anderson are being made. Details will be shared here when complete. Officer Anderson, the father of an 18-month-old son, spent his entire MNPD career at the Central (downtown) Precinct. He was also a proud member of our Drill & Ceremony Team. pic.twitter.com/WWOGYNK7IU — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 4, 2019

Jayona Brown, 17, the driver who struck Officer John Anderson's patrol car today fatally injuring him, is in juvenile detention on charges of vehicular homicide by recklessness, agg assault by recklessness, felony evading arrest, driving on a suspended license & curfew violation. pic.twitter.com/Gv9tSYHVNH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 4, 2019

Anderson’s police vehicle was “violently struck” on the driver’s side by a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by 17-year-old Jayona Brown, according to police.

Brown was booked into juvenile detention on charges of vehicular homicide by recklessness, felony evading arrest, aggravated assault by recklessness, driving on a suspended license and juvenile curfew violation. – READ MORE