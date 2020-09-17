Nashville Democrat Mayor’s Office Accused Of ‘Fabricating’ Coronavirus Numbers To Hide LOW Numbers Tied To Bars, Restaurants

A Nashville city council member is accusing Nashville Democrat Mayor John Cooper’s office of concealing low coronavirus outbreak numbers tied to restaurants and bars in the area, claiming that they are “fabricating information.”

“The coronavirus cases on lower Broadway may have been so low that the mayor’s office and the metro health department decided to keep it secret,” FOX 17 News Nashville reported Wednesday. The alleged revelation was made in emails between a senior adviser to the mayor and a health department official.

“The discussion involves the low number of coronavirus cases emerging from bars and restaurants and how to handle that and most disturbingly how to keep it from the public,” the station said. “On June 30th, contact tracing was giving a small view of coronavirus clusters. Construction and nursing homes were found to be causing problems with more than a thousand cases traced to each category, but bars and restaurants reported just 22 cases.”

Health department official Leslie Waller asked senior adviser Benjamin Eagles: “This isn’t going to be publicly released, right? Just info for Mayor’s Office?” – READ MORE