Nashville bombing suspect Anthony Quinn Warner died in explosion, police confirm

The suspect behind the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville has been identified as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, authorities confirmed during a press conference Sunday.

Police said Warner owned the RV that exploded in downtown Nashville early Friday, and that he died in the blast.

Human tissue was found amongst the debris left behind by the explosion, and DNA examinations of tissue samples by The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and FBI were found to be consistent with Warner. In addition, the Tennessee Highway Patrol uncovered a vehicle identification number from the remains of the RV, which revealed it was registered to Warner.

Authorities said that, while they are still following leads, there is “no indication” that any other people were involved.

Police added that a motive for the bombing remains unknown and that officials are looking to speak with anyone familiar with Warner’s ideologies. Police are interviewing individuals identified to have been known by Warner and are still processing evidence from the scene.

In addition, police stressed that Nashville is “considered safe” and that there are “no known threats against the city”. However, a curfew will be in place in the area of the blast while the investigation continues.

Warner was believed to have lived at a home in Antioch, Tennessee. The FBI and several other law enforcement agencies searched the home for several hours on Saturday. The home address on Google Earth shows the same RV parked in different places on the property dating back several years.- READ MORE

