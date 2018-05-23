NASCAR’s Martin Truex Jr. Opens Up About WH Visit, Smashes the Narrative, and Says He’d Never Boycott (VIDEO)

On Monday, NASCAR champion Martin Truex accepted an invite to the White House to meet President Trump and explained that it was an opportunity he would never pass up.

“I will tell you one thing I know about NASCAR: They do indeed […] stand for the playing of the national anthem,” Trump said at the podium in front of the White House.

“What an honor to be here today,” Truex said. “Thank you, Mr. President for having us, for having our whole entire team to represent the sport of NASCAR.” He then presented Trump with a racing helmet of his own.

Truex was asked about other teams choosing to boycott the White House visit and he explained that it is a “huge honor” and that he “would never pass it up.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1