NASCAR star Hailie Deegan poses with Trumps ahead of Daytona 500: ‘Goal complete’

Hailie Deegan, the 18-year-old driver deemed “NASCAR’s Next Big Superstar,” posed for a photo she’ll likely remember for the rest of her life, standing next to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Deegan and the Trumps were all smiles ahead of the race in Florida. The driver posted the photo to Twitter, adding, “Goal complete,” with a check mark.

Earlier Sunday, she tweeted: “Today’s goal. Get my helmet signed by Trump.”

That earlier tweet got the attention of Donald Trump Jr., who responded: “DM me… I may know someone.”

Deegan proudly held her helmet as she posed for the photo. She was not slated to drive in Sunday’s race. – READ MORE

