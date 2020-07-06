NASCAR Driver With Trump Theme: When Fans See It, Hopefully They’ll ‘Race To The Polls In November’

One NASCAR driver was so resolute about his support for President Trump that his car featured a “Trump 2020” theme painted in red, white and blue at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at the Brickyard 400 on Sunday.

NEWS: Patriots of America PAC partners with GFR, for nine races in 2020 season. @CoreyLaJoie will debut this patriotic red, white, and blue scheme at @IMS this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/BojiLaYIxD — Go Fas Racing (@GoFasRacing32) July 1, 2020

LaJoie asserted, “With an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans out there, I was surprised that about 15 million of those fans are not registered voters.I will give my best effort to get NASCAR fans registered to vote, through our team efforts on and off the track. When they see the car, hopefully it makes them race to the polls in November.”

Speaking for Patriots of America PAC, Jeff Whaley said, “Our mission is to get voters registered and to the polls in November. We are excited about our sponsorship with Go Fas Racing No. 32 and Corey LaJoie. We feel this partnership is the best way to help us communicate this message to the NASCAR community and encourage all Americans to do their part by heading to the polls.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --