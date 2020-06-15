NASCAR driver runs ‘Blue Lives Matter’ scheme days after Bubba Wallace races ‘Black Lives Matter’ car

NASCAR driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace, who pilots the famed #43 for Richard Petty Motorsports, ran a “Black Lives Matter” paint scheme at Martinsville Speedway last Wednesday.

“I think by running this branding on our car, putting the hashtag out there, bringing more awareness to it, it lines up with the videos that we had put out as NASCAR,” Wallace, the only black driver running full-time in NASCAR’s Cup Series, said. “Listening and learning. Educating ourselves. So people will look up what this hashtag means. And hopefully get a better understanding.”

Wallace ran the car the same week that NASCAR announced a ban on Confederate flags at all future events, a monumental and controversial policy change.

In response, Xfinity Series driver Kyle Weatherman showed up at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, in preparation for the Hooters 250, with a paint scheme that honored law enforcement.

Weatherman’s scheme contrasted Wallace’s, declaring, “#BackTheBlue.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --