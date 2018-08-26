NASCAR driver loses sponsorship over racist comments — but he wasn’t the one who said them

Lilly Diabetes, a company dedicated to the treatment of diabetes, pulled its sponsorship from IndyCar driver Conor Daly on Friday after his father admitted to making racially insensitive comments more than three decades ago.

In May, Lilly announced it would sponsor Roush’s three-car effort at Road America this weekend, backing Daly as well as Ryan Reed — who has been backed by Lilly for years — and Ty Majeski. Both Daly and Reed have diabetes.

But the company abruptly yanked the sponsorship Friday after Daly’s father, Derek, admitted this week to using the N-word in the early 1980s. Derek, like his son, was a racecar driver.

In a statement provided to NASCAR reporter Chris Knight, Lilly said it pulled sponsorship from Daly’s car because the controversy with his father would “distract” fans from Lilly’s goal of raising awareness for diabetes treatment. – READ MORE

In an opinion piece for NBC News, writer Chris Mohny explains to his fellow white people why it’s “literally impossible, by definition, to be racist against white people.”

The piece, titled “Are White People Jokes Racist? Let A Fellow White Explain,” is in part a defense of The New York Times’ decision to hire writer Sarah Jeong despite her history of posting racially-charged tweets, including ones touting that “it’s kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men” and decrying “Dumbass f***ing white people” for “marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants.”

As his title suggests, Mohny is going to whitesplain to his fellow whities that racism against whites is not really racism, which he claims that all white people really know in their hearts. The only real racism is the progressives’ collectivist, sloppily applied concept of “institutional racism.”

“White people, even though we don’t like to admit it, know that racism isn’t just about who you like or don’t like,” he writes. “Racism has always been and always will be about possessing, maintaining and applying power. Racist jokes told by white people about non-white people superficially mock this or that alleged racial characteristic, just as Jeong’s tweets about white people did. But rhetorically, racist jokes are told to reassure white people about their top spot on the pyramid, and to reinforce that position by degrading nonwhite people who encounter such jokes.” – READ MORE