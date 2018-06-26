NASA’s new picture of Jupiter is stunning and ‘turbulent’ at the same time, like a Van Gogh painting

Who knew that NASA was in the art business?

NASA unveiled a remarkable image of Jupiter’s northern hemisphere on its website, reminiscent of one of Vincent Van Gogh most famous paintings works, “The Starry Night.”

The images come courtesy of the Juno spacecraft, which recently had its 13th close flyby of the planet.

“The region seen here is somewhat chaotic and turbulent, given the various swirling cloud formations,” NASA said on its website. “In general, the darker cloud material is deeper in Jupiter’s atmosphere, while bright cloud material is high. The bright clouds are most likely ammonia or ammonia and water, mixed with a sprinkling of unknown chemical ingredients.” – READ MORE

