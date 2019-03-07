NASA To Conduct Historic All-Female Spacewalk

NASA will soon be making a historic move by conducting the first ever all-female spacewalk that that just so happens to coincide with Women’s History Month, reports HuffPost.

“The International Space Station spacewalk, part of Expedition 59, is scheduled for March 29, and will include astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch, as well as Jackie Kagey as the lead EVA, or spacewalk, flight controller,” reports the outlet. “The spacewalk will last around seven hours, according to NASA’s website.”

NASA spokeswoman Kathryn Hambleton confirmed in a statement to HuffPost that the spacewalk will be historic, cautioning that unforeseen events could change the outcome.

“The March 29 spacewalk will be the first with only women,” Hambleton said. “Assignments and schedules could always change.”

Hambleton added that the all-female spacewalk taking place during Women's History Month was entirely coincidental.