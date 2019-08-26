NASA, scientists crush climate change hysteria around Amazon fires — here’s the truth

While climate change alarmists spread fear over wildfires in the Amazon rainforest, data from NASA shows there is no reason for concern — or there should have been concern in past years.

According to NASA, fires are common in the Amazon due to the arrival of a dry season in July. Fire activity typically peaks in September before ending in November.

And even though fires are common, NASA analysis shows that current fire activity is at or below average.

Also, the forests are being replaced by pastures and croplands, which also do photosynthesis and produce similar amounts of oxygen. — Dr. Jonathan Foley (@GlobalEcoGuy) August 23, 2019

As of August 16, 2019, an analysis of NASA satellite data indicated that total fire activity across the Amazon basin this year has been close to the average in comparison to the past 15 years. (The Amazon spreads across Brazil, Peru, Colombia, and parts of other countries.)

Though activity appears to be above average in the states of Amazonas and Rondônia, it has so far appeared below average in Mato Grosso and Pará, according to estimates from the Global Fire Emissions Database, a research project that compiles and analyzes NASA data. – READ MORE