Science
NASA Releases Beautiful Image of ‘Celestial Fireworks’ for Independence Day
In Honor Of Our National Independence Day, Nasa Posted A Picture Of A Brilliant Scattering Of Young Stars, “like A July 4 Fireworks Display.”
About 20,000 light-years from Earth, in the constellation Carina, a constellation of young stars glitters within a vast nebula. That cluster, dubbed NGC 3603, may have a clinical name, but its appearance is far more romantic. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
In honor of our national Independence Day, NASA posted a picture of a brilliant scatter of young stars, "like a July 4 fireworks display."
Breitbart