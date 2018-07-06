NASA Releases Beautiful Image of ‘Celestial Fireworks’ for Independence Day

In Honor Of Our National Independence Day, Nasa Posted A Picture Of A Brilliant Scattering Of Young Stars, “like A July 4 Fireworks Display.”

About 20,000 light-years from Earth, in the constellation Carina, a constellation of young stars glitters within a vast nebula. That cluster, dubbed NGC 3603, may have a clinical name, but its appearance is far more romantic. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1