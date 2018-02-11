NASA is going to send a submarine to Saturn’s sea-covered Titan

The majority of Earth is covered in an ocean of liquid water, but the other worlds in our Solar System are a whole lot different. Most don’t have any kind of liquid on their surface, and while we know that there is definitely a liquid ocean under the thick ice of Enceladus, it might pose a big challenge to explore. One of Saturn’s other moons, Titan, is one of the very few objects in the Solar System with liquid right out in the open, and NASA is targeting its seas for a future mission that will send a submarine to explore what lies below.

The biggest challenge for NASA engineers is dealing with the fact that the massive bodies of liquid aren’t water at all, but hydrocarbons such as super-cooled methane. A new paper describing the ongoing research into the potential makeup of the seas, and how NASA’s submarine would need to be designed in order to actually survive in them, was just published in the journal Fluid Phase Equilibria.

"NASA is designing an unmanned submarine to explore the hydrocarbon rich seas of Saturn's moon Titan," the researchers write. "Titan is the only known celestial body in our solar system other than Earth with stable liquid seas on its surface. The thermodynamic properties of Titan's seas have not been well characterized. This work investigates the solubility of nitrogen in varying liquid methane-ethane compositions and the effects of dissolved nitrogen on the density of the sea."