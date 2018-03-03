NASA discovers steaming hot exoplanet is rich with water

Searching for Earth-like planets orbiting distant stars is no easy task, mainly due to the complex criteria needed for a an alien world to be considered similar to our own. Oftentimes, worlds which are located within the habitable zone of their star lack other important things that we consider crucial for life, like an atmosphere or the presence of water. A new study of a distant exoplanet known as WASP-39b reveals that it definitely has a lot of water, which is a great sign, but it’s also so incredibly hot that you wouldn’t last a second on its surface. Bummer!

WASP-39b is around 700 light years away from Earth and was first discovered way back in 2011. Like many exoplanets, it had to wait its turn to be studied further, but once scientist took a closer look they were quite amazed at the nature of its atmosphere. The planet is a sauna of truly epic proportions.

By studying the various light signatures a distant planet gives off, researchers can get a very good idea of what is floating around in its atmosphere. In the case of WASP-39b, there’s a whole lot of water vapor and heavy metals. It’s estimated to have around three times as much water as Saturn, but while Saturn is a frigid world, WASP-39b is anything but. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *