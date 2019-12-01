Narwhal tusk-wielding chef helped subdue London Bridge attacker; victim identified

The hero bystanders who subdued the London Bridge knife attacker included a chef who fought off the jihadist with an ornamental 5-foot narwhal tusk and another who brandished a fire extinguisher.

British media identified the chef as Lukasz, a man from Poland, who was injured by the assailant, convicted terrorist Usman Khan. Two were killed and three were injured in the attack before Khan was shot dead by police.

Following the attack, the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack but didn’t provide any evidence, The Associated Press reported.

This makes me exceptionally proud to be British. pic.twitter.com/WS9W4s3H1z — Martin Shapland (@MShapland) November 29, 2019

Lukasz worked at nearby Fishmongers Hall, where the horrific attack began during a prison rehabilitation event, the Sun reported, before spilling out on to the street.

Lukasz grabbed the tusk off the wall when Khan began slashing at people with a large kitchen knife. A narwhal is a type of whale sometimes known as the “unicorn of the sea” because of its distinct “tusk”, which is actually a tooth. It can reach lengths of up to 10 feet. – READ MORE