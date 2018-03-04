NARRATIVE FAIL: Florida School Shooter Did NOT Use ‘High-Capacity’ Magazines

While Democratic politicians insist on infringing on the rights of law-abiding Americans to prevent the next mass shooting, a report from earlier this week that received barely any attention shows that their efforts would not have stopped the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gunman.

House Democrats introduced an assault weapons ban bill this week that would also “prohibit the sale, transfer, production, and importation of semi-automatic rifles and pistols that have a magazine or can accept a magazine that can hold more than 10 bullets, and any ammunition-feeding device that can hold more than 10 bullets.”

This bill would have done nothing to prevent the Parkland shooting as the gunman did not use “high-capacity” magazines, he used 10-round magazines. The Miami Herald reports:

Several state legislators who visited the school with crime-scene investigators said they learned from police that [the shooter]’s rifle was not top-of-the-line, perhaps explaining the malfunction.

[The shooter] went in with only 10-round magazines because larger clips would not fit in his duffel bag. … – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *