Politics TV
Napolitano: Trump’s Travel Ban Will Be Upheld in 5-4 Supreme Court Vote (VIDEO)
Judge Andrew Napolitano predicted Wednesday that he believes President Trump’s travel ban will be upheld with a 5 to 4 vote in the Supreme Court.
The Trump administration is arguing that the ban is in the best interest of U.S. national security, while critics say the move is discriminatory because it impacts mostly Muslim countries.
The justices took the rare step of making an audio recording of Wednesday’s proceedings.
“I think there are 50 predominantly Muslim countries in the world. Five predominantly Muslim countries are on this list. The population of the predominantly Muslim countries on this list make up about 8 percent of the world’s Muslim population,” said Justice Samuel Alito in the recording. – READ MORE