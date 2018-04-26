Napolitano: Trump’s Travel Ban Will Be Upheld in 5-4 Supreme Court Vote (VIDEO)

Judge Andrew Napolitano predicted Wednesday that he believes President Trump’s travel ban will be upheld with a 5 to 4 vote in the Supreme Court.

The Trump administration is arguing that the ban is in the best interest of U.S. national security, while critics say the move is discriminatory because it impacts mostly Muslim countries.

The justices took the rare step of making an audio recording of Wednesday’s proceedings.

“I think there are 50 predominantly Muslim countries in the world. Five predominantly Muslim countries are on this list. The population of the predominantly Muslim countries on this list make up about 8 percent of the world’s Muslim population,” said Justice Samuel Alito in the recording. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1