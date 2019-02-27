Napolitano Says Prosecutors Couldn’t Get Away With Putting Cohen On The Stand Without Corroboration

Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano said prosecutors will need to produce corroborating evidence to back up Michael Cohen’s claims if they want to put the former Trump attorney on the stand.

Napolitano’s comments come after The Wall Street Journal reported that Cohen is set to testify Wednesday in front of the House Oversight Committee about possible illegal activities committed by President Donald Trump while in office.

“We shouldn’t believe him unless there’s something to corroborate what he’s going to say,” Napolitano said Tuesday on “Fox & Friends.” “This dynamite piece that The Wall Street Journal broke just a few hours ago says that he’s going to testify that President Trump committed crimes while in office. Now, this is entirely new. And it doesn’t say, The Wall Street Journal source wouldn’t say exactly what these alleged crimes are.”

Napolitano said no experienced prosecutor would paint Cohen as a credible witness unless they had loads of evidence to help bolster his statements.

“But, no prosecutor would put Michael Cohen on the stand,” Napolitano continued. “No lawyer, prosecutor or defense counsel would put Michael Cohen on the stand and assert that he is credible without a mountain of corroborating evidence to support him.”

He also said it’s unlikely the public will see any corroborating evidence and predicted Cohen’s testimony would end up standing alone.

