Naomi Campbell denies knowing about Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘indefensible’ crimes

While Naomi Campbell may have partied with Jeffrey Epstein, she says she knew nothing about his “indefensible” crimes.

The supermodel addressed her ties to the multimillionaire pedophile in a bizarre YouTube video on Tuesday, where she responded to questions from an unidentified, off-screen reporter as though she was on a real news show.

“What has done is indefensible, and when I heard it sickened me to my stomach just like everybody else,” said the 49-year-old fashion icon.

“I’ve had my fair share of sexual predators and thank God I had good people around who protected me from this,” she added. “I stand with the victims. They are scarred for life.”

One of Epstein's accusers, Virginia Giuffre, and his alleged madame Ghislaine Maxwell, were pictured on a yacht in the French Rivierawhere Campbell was celebrating her 31st birthday with her then-boyfriend, Flavio Briatore. Giuffre, now Roberts, was 17 at the time.