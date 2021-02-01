Nancy Sinatra: ‘I’ll Never Forgive the People That Voted for’ Trump ‘Ever’

Nancy Sinatra is not holding back when it comes to her feelings about former President Donald Trump.

Speaking with The Guardian, Nancy Sinatra, a daughter of Frank Sinatra, said of the 2020 presidential election, “I don’t know what I would have done if Biden had lost. It crossed my mind to move to another country.”

The singer then said that she could “never forgive” those who voted for Donald Trump.

“I couldn’t believe that this great nation had sunk so low,” she said. “I’ll never forgive the people that voted for him, ever. I have an angry place inside of me now. I hope it doesn’t kill me.”

Nancy Sinatra also shared that her father was not a fan of Donald Trump, as he told Donald Trump to “go f*** himself” in 1990 after Donald Trump apparently did not meet a fee for a performance, according to Frank Sinatra’s former manager.- READ MORE

