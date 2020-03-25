Nancy Pelosi’s Daughter Implies Neighbor Who Assaulted Rand Paul Was ‘Right’

Christine Pelosi, the daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said on Sunday in response to news Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) tested positive for coronavirus that his neighbor was “right.” While Christine Pelosi did not specify, it has been interpreted by many she was talking about the man who assaulted the senator last year.

In contrast, Mollie Hemingway, a senior editor for the Federalist, called Pelosi’s “encouraging” of violent attacks on Republican senators “truly awful.”

Democrat leader’s daughter encouraging violent attacks on Republican senators. Truly awful. https://t.co/G65IwElP6M — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 23, 2020

Sean Davis, the co-founder of the Federalist, said: “Nancy Pelosi’s daughter just endorsed the felony assault against Sen. Rand Paul.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --