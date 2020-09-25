Nancy Pelosi Won’t Try Impeaching Trump Again: ‘I Don’t Think He’s Worth the Trouble’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday signaled that she will not attempt to impeach President Donald Trump a second time as part of an effort to block his imminent Supreme Court nomination.

“I don’t think he’s worth the trouble at this point, we have 40 days until the election,” Pelosi told reporters when asked if she will bring forth a censure resolution or try to impeach the president for a second time. “It’s no use orchestrating one thing or another when what really matters in terms of the peaceful transfer of power is that people vote.”

In a Sunday interview with ABC News’ This Week, Pelosi did not rule out bringing impeachment charges against President Trump, hinting, “we have arrows in our quiver.”

“We have our options,” she told host George Stephanopoulos. “This president has threatened to not even accept the results of the election with statements that he and his henchmen have made. Right now, our main goal — and I think Ruth Bader Ginsburg would want that to be to protect the integrity of the election — that we protect the American people from the coronavirus.” – READ MORE

