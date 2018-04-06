Nancy Pelosi: When We Take Back The House, I PROMISE We’ll Repeal Those Republican Tax Cuts

As soon as Democrats retake the House in November, Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told a town hall meeting Wednesday that the first priority is repealing and “replacing” the GOP tax cut package that passed last December.

Speaking to her constituents in Culver City, California, alongside Hollywood Congressman Ted Lieu, Pelosi pledged to discard the popular bill, which has prompted several major American companies to boost wages, share profits, and in some cases move their production operations back from overseas, because Republicans were so secretive in enacting the bill.

“One of our complaints about what they did with the tax bill is they did it in the dark of night with the speed of light,” Pelosi said.

As soon as they’ve done that, Pelosi said, she’ll “work with Republicans” on a fairer tax measure. – READ MORE

