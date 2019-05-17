Nancy Pelosi: ‘We Have Never Not Said There Was a Crisis’ at U.S.-Mexico Border

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) falsely claimed Wednesday that Democrats have “never” denied that there is a “crisis” on the U.S.-Mexico border — a statement directly contradicted by the words of multiple party leaders just months ago.

“Well, let me just say this. We have never not said that there was a crisis — there is a humanitarian crisis at the border, and some of it provoked by the actions taken by the administration,” Pelosi stated during her weekly press conference in the Capitol Visitor Center on Wednesday.

“What is happening at the border is tragic and we hope to address some of that in the disaster supplemental,” the California Democrat added. “And we understand our responsibility to secure our border.”

Pelosi’s remarks bear a stark contrast to what the House Speaker and other Democrats have previously said about the situation at the border, referring to it as a “manufactured crisis” by President Donald Trump. – READ MORE