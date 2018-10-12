Nancy Pelosi: Trump’s Tax Returns a Top Priority If Democrats Win House

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-ca) Told The San Francisco Chronicle Editorial Board On Wednesday That Democrats Would Make Exposing President Donald Trump’s Tax Returns A Top Priority If They Win A Majority In The U.s. House Of Representatives In November And She Is Elected Speaker Of The House.

The Chronicle‘s editor-in-chief, Audrey Cooper, live-tweeted Pelosi’s conversations with the editorial board, and reported Pelosi’s pledge on Trump’s tax returns:

One of the first things a Dem-majority would do in the House is ask for President Trump's tax returns, Pelosi says. #Midterms2018 — Audrey Cooper (@audreycoopersf) October 10, 2018

Ironically, Pelosi’s vow to uncover Trump’s tax returns followed her pledge not to be vindictive if Democrats won:

Pelosi on the #Midterms2018 "One of the reasons we should win is we are not like them (GOP). We will not be like them. Don’t tell anyone I said this but there is a 'pound of flesh' club that says you should do to them what they’ve done to you. We will not." — Audrey Cooper (@audreycoopersf) October 10, 2018

Democrats have been obsessed with Trump’s tax returns since the 2016 election, convinced that they will turn up information that would damage or disqualify him, though the information has always been available to the Internal Revenue Service.- READ MORE

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Tuesday criticized the “failing New York Times” for a story accusing President Trump of using “suspect tax schemes” to help increase the fortune he inherited from his parents during the 1990s.

“Fred Trump [President Trump’s father] has been gone for nearly twenty years and it’s sad to witness this misleading attack against the Trump family by the failing New York Times,” read the statement. “Many decades ago the IRS reviewed and signed off on these transactions.”

“The New York Times’ and other media outlets’ credibility with the American people is at an all time low because they are consumed with attacking the president and his family 24/7 instead of reporting the news.”

Although the media “can rarely find anything positive about the President and his tremendous record of success to report,” she wrote, it repeatedly ignores the administration’s accomplishments. – READ MORE