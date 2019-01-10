Nancy Pelosi: Trump ‘Manufacturing a Crisis’ over Wall Funding Fight

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-ca) And Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-ny) Said In A Televised Address On Tuesday Night That President Donald Trump Was “manufacturing A Crisis” Over His Fight To Get $5.7 Billion In Border Security Funding.

Pelosi and Schumer rebutted President Trump’s televised address on Tuesday night, contending that President Trump has harmed thousands of Americans with his government shutdown. The Democrat leaders said that a border wall along the southern border is both “expensive” and “ineffective.”

Pelosi said in reaction to Trump’s speech, “Sadly, much of what we heard from President Trump during this senseless shutdown has been misinformation and even malice.”

Pelosi said that Trump was “manufacturing a crisis” with the government shutdown.

Pelosi continued: The fact is, on the very first day of this Congress, House Democrats passed Senate Republican’s legislation to reopen government and fund smart, effective, border security solutions, but the president has rejected these bipartisan bills which would reopen government over his obsession, forcing American taxpayers to waste billions of dollars on an expensive and ineffective wall. A wall he always promised Mexico would pay for. The fact is the president has chosen to hold hostage critical services for the health, safety, and well being of the American people. And withhold the paychecks of 800,000 innocent workers across the nation, many of them veterans.

The fact is, the women and children at the border are not a security threat. They are a humanitarian challenge, a challenge that President Trump’s own cruel and counterproductive policies have only deepened. And the fact is, President Trump must stop holding the American people hostage. – READ MORE