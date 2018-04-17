Nancy Pelosi: Trump Acted ‘Above the Law’ in Syria Strike

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-ca) Told Reporters In San Francisco On Sunday That President Donald Trump Had Behaved As If He Were “above The Law” In Ordering Precision Strikes On Friday Targeting Syrian Dictator Bashar Al-assad’s Chemical Weapons Infrastructure.

Trump ordered the strikes after a reported chemical weapons attack by the Syrian regime against civilians in the town of Douma on April 7. U.S. intelligence confirmed the attack, officials said.

Pelosi has long been one of the foremost opponents of military action against the Assad regime. In 2007, shortly after becoming Speaker of the House, she traveled to Syria to meet with Assad personally. The trip took place at a time when the George W. Bush administration was frustrated about Syria’s efforts to help terrorists enter Iraq.

Pelosi and several of her fellow Democrats traveled to Syria in a protest against any potential military action against Assad, and to highlight diplomacy as an alternative. Other prominent Democrats who traveled to meet with Assad included former President Jimmy Carter and former Democratic presidential nominee — and later Secretary of State — Sen. John Kerry (D-MA). – READ MORE

