Nancy Pelosi: There Will Be ‘Collateral Damage’ to Those Who Disagree with Us (VIDEO)

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-ca) Told A Gathering At The 92nd Street Y In New York On Sunday That There May Have To Be “collateral Damage” To Those Americans Who Do Not Agree With The Democratic Party Agenda.

Pelosi was being interviewed onstage by Paul Krugman, the left-wing New York Timescolumnist and Nobel economic laureate who predicted, the day Donald Trump won the presidency, that Trump would trigger “a global recession, with no end in sight.” – READ MORE