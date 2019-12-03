Nancy Pelosi tells the UN climate summit, ‘we are still in it’ after Trump withdrew from the Paris climate deal last month

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi assured global leaders at the United Nations climate summit in Madrid Monday that Congress will continue pushing forward in the fight “to save the planet” despite President Trump’s official withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement last month.

“By coming here we want to say to everyone we are still in, the United States is still in,” Pelosi told reporters at the summit, according to a report from Reuters.

During her speech at the 2019 United Nations Climate Conference, Pelosi said, "this is a mission, this is a passion, this is a scientifically-based approach, to all that … We are here to say to all of you, on behalf of the House of Representatives and the Congress of the United States, 'we're still in it.'"