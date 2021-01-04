Nancy Pelosi Secures Another Term As Speaker Of The House

Long-time San Francisco Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), 80, secured her fourth term as Speaker of the House of Representatives on Sunday afternoon when the 117th Congress, which will serve until 2023, convened for the first day of the new session in Washington, DC.

Pelosi, who has served in Congress since the 1980s, received 216 votes for speaker, seven more votes than the runner-up, Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Since she declared her intent to run for speaker again, Pelosi has not drawn any public challenges from other members of the caucus, although some have previously refused to disclose how they would vote.

In a brief speech on the House floor, Pelosi thanked Congressional Democrats for electing her to the speakership position for a fourth time since 2007, saying she would “endeavor to meet the moment with courage, unity, and grace.” Pelosi also said it was an honor to preside over “the most diverse House of Representatives in the history of our country, with a record-shattering 122 women.”

“Our most urgent priority will continue to be defeating the coronavirus — and defeat it we will,” said Pelosi, who referenced the passing of the recent COVID-19 relief package, which President Donald Trump signed into law back in late December.- READ MORE

