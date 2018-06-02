Nancy Pelosi Says Historic Unemployment Numbers ‘Mean Little’ for American Families

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi doesn’t think Friday’s stellar jobs report is a good thing, because it happened under Republican control of the White House and Congress.

“May’s jobs report shows that strong employment numbers mean little to the families hit with soaring new costs under the Republicans’ watch,” Pelosi wrote in a statement to supporters Friday.

Friday’s jobs report showed the U.S. gained 223,000 new non-farm employment jobs in April and saw a drop in key unemployment figures.

Pelosi wants voters to focus on the Republicans’ campaign to repeal Obamacare and tax cuts.

She doesn’t want voters to think the tax bill was a net-positive, which is in-line with her “crumbs” comment following the bill’s passage.

“Republicans’ cruel, cynical health care sabotage campaign is already spiking families’ premiums by double digits and pushing millions off their coverage, according to the nonpartisan CBO. – READ MORE

