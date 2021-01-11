Nancy Pelosi says Democrats will impeach Trump for incitement of insurrection unless he steps down

House Speaker gave President Donald Trump an ultimatum to either step down from office or face a second impeachment from House Democrats.

Democrats said they would charge President Donald Trump on Monday with incitement of insurrection in one article of impeachment over the rioting at the U.S. Capitol.

“Today, the House Democratic Caucus had an hours-long conversation that was sad, moving and patriotic. It was a conversation unlike any other, because it followed an action unlike any other,” said Pelosi in a statement on Friday.

“It is the hope of Members that the President will immediately resign,” she added. “But if he does not, I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment.”

Fox News reported that the impeachment article had 131 co-sponsors sign on.

Critics of the president say that he incited the violence by showing up at the demonstration and speaking to the protesters hours before some of them marched to Congress and forced their way in. – READ MORE

