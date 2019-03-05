Nancy Pelosi: ‘Right Now What I’m Concerned About Is the President’s Undermining of the Constitution’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at her press briefing on Thursday brushed aside questions about whether she believed President Donald Trump had violated campaign finance laws and indicated that her primary concern at this point was that, in her view, the president was “undermining the Constitution” with his declaration of a national emergency on border security.

Pelosi’s briefing came one day after the president’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified in the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

“Right now what I’m concerned about is the president’s undermining of the Constitution of the United States with his, again, ill‑advised declaration,” Pelosi said. “I think he is totally wrong.’

On Tuesday of last week, the House voted 245 to 182 to approve a resolution to reverse Trump’s declaration of a national emergency. For that resolution to take force, it would need to pass the Senate and then both chambers would need supermajority votes to override a presidential veto.

