Nancy Pelosi Recreates Smug SOTU Clap Mocking Trump with Katy Perry at Pre-Grammys Party

Beverly Hills, Calif. (Ap) — The Audience At Clive Davis’ White-hot Gala Included Barbra Streisand, Joni Mitchell And Kareem Abdul Jabbar, But It Was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Who Got The Most Requests To Take A Selfie.

Pelosi received rock star treatment Saturday night from attendees at the annual pre-Grammy event, which also featured a stunning tribute to the late Aretha Franklin, an artist Davis worked closely with for decades.

Pelosi’s sarcastic handclap and smirk to President Donald Trump at his State of the Union address went viral last week and launched hundreds of memes. So when Davis announced that she was in the audience — Pelosi has attended in the past — she received a standing ovation, while some people even imitated her now-famous handclap.

At the top of the event and as she tried to exit, people asked to take selfies, almost creating a line as Pelosi smiled through them all.