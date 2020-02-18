Nancy Pelosi questions whether Trump is a person of faith (VIDEO)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) hit a new low in her anti-Trump behavior this weekend when she questioned the president’s Christian faith.

During an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Pelosi seemed to suggest that Donald Trump is not actually a man of faith, saying that if he was a real Christian, he would know that people of faith like her pray “even for him.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “ said I didn’t pray for him, but I thought if he’s a person of faith, he would recognize another person of faith, and if he prayed, he would recognize that other people do. Even for him.” pic.twitter.com/5V7ZBZStJd — The Hill (@thehill) February 16, 2020

After alleging that GOP senators did not have the “courage” to vote guilty on impeachment, Pelosi said, “Except for Mitt Romney. God bless him. And then the president criticized him for using his faith.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --