Nancy Pelosi Named ‘Honorary President’ of U.S.-Mexico Border Region

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was named the “honorary president” of the Rio Grande River which separates Mexico from the United States.

During a press conference and ceremony blasting President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall along the southern border, Pelosi received the honor from Laredo, Texas, Mayor Pete Saenz.

“While the Republic was short-lived, ten months in all, we still have that spirit of freedom,” Saenz said. “It’s my honor, Madam Speaker, to present to you the keys of our city but also to be the honorary president of the Republic of the Rio Grande.”

Pelosi responded, saying, “I love that” and joked, “Hey, we have a woman president.”

While speaking about illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, Pelosi said the southern border did not need a wall to stop migrants from being trafficked and widespread drug trafficking, but rather “sophisticated scanning and detection” as well as other “technology” only “where deemed necessary.” – READ MORE