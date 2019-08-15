Nancy Pelosi Meets with Soros-Linked Activists During Guatemala Visit

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and a delegation of Democrat lawmakers met with a number of left-wing activists and socialist politicians during their visit to Guatemala, some of which have links to billionaire George Soros.

Pelosi and the Democrats made the trip to Guatemala just a few days before the country’s second round of elections, a move that was met with backlash from nationalists and conservatives who demanded the visit be cancelled.

During her visit, Pelosi met with open borders activists such as Helen Mack, who has ties to a multitude of liberal NGOs and who runs the Myrna Mack Foundation — a group partially funded by Soros.

Pelosi said in a statement of the visit: