Nancy Pelosi Meets with Soros-Linked Activists During Guatemala Visit

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and a delegation of Democrat lawmakers met with a number of left-wing activists and socialist politicians during their visit to Guatemala, some of which have links to billionaire George Soros.
Pelosi and the Democrats made the trip to Guatemala just a few days before the country’s second round of elections, a move that was met with backlash from nationalists and conservatives who demanded the visit be cancelled.
During her visit, Pelosi met with open borders activists such as Helen Mack, who has ties to a multitude of liberal NGOs and who runs the Myrna Mack Foundation — a group partially funded by Soros.
Pelosi said in a statement of the visit:
Later in the day, we engaged in meaningful dialogues with civil society leaders and representatives from international NGOs. The leaders underscored the positive role of U.S.-supported initiatives in ensuring regional stability and the well-being of Guatemalans, which in turn reduces migration to the U.S. The delegation believes that given the proven success of these projects, U.S. support must be restored.