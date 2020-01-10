NANCY? Pelosi mars words, slurs speech, botches Dem colleague’s name — then accuses McConnell of acting ‘feebly’ (VIDEO)

The mainstream media lapdogs laughed and bandied with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi today, and will undoubtedly look the other way from her numerous instances of marring words, slurring speech, and other bizarre behaviors.

Pelosi joined reporters for her weekly press conference on Thursday.

“Here we are,” she began, “we’ve got the I’s, impea— uh,” scouring her notes, “Iran, impeachment, let me start with Iran,” she continued, blasting President Trump.

“Today, we will have a resolution on the floor, uh, p- p- put forth by Congresswoman Elisa Slot— Elissa Slotkin,” Pelosi said. – READ MORE