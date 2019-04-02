Nancy Pelosi: Joe Biden is not ‘disqualified from being president’ by recent allegations of inappropriate touching

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has offered up some advice on how former Vice President Joe Biden can avoid ending up in any other “inappropriate” situations.

“Just pretend you have a cold,” Pelosi said during a Politico event on Tuesday morning.

“I’m a member of the straight-arm club…I just pretend that you have a cold and I have a cold. Join the straight-arm club with me.”

When asked if she believes the claims mean Biden cannot be president, Pelosi replied: “No. No, I do not.

"I don't think that this disqualifies him from being president.