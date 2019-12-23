Nancy Pelosi invites President Trump to give 2020 State of the Union address ‘in the spirit of respecting our Constitution’

Just a couple of days after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) invited him to give his 2020 State of the Union address in early February.

In the very brief Friday letter inviting the president to give the annual update to Congress on how the country is doing, Pelosi framed her invitation as one made out of duty to the Constitution and the federal system it lays out.

“In their great wisdom, our Founders crafted a Constitution based on a system of separation of powers: three co-equal branches acting as checks on each other,” Pelosi wrote.

“To ensure that balance of powers, the Constitution calls for the President to ‘from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union,'” the speaker continued. “In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives.” – READ MORE