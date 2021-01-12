Nancy Pelosi, in ‘60 Minutes’ interview, slams Trump as ‘deranged,’ calls for ‘prosecution’

President Trump is “deranged, unhinged, dangerous,” and deserving of prosecution, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says in an interview scheduled to air Sunday night on “60 Minutes.”

The San Francisco Democrat sat down for a conversation with Lesley Stahl of the CBS News program last week following Wednesday’s siege of the U.S. Capitol by a crowd of protesters.

“Is anybody running the executive branch of the government? Who is running the executive branch?” Stahl asks in a preview clip released by CBS, implying that Trump may have abdicated his position in the waning days of his term following criticism over the Capitol security breach.

“Well, sadly, the person who’s running the executive branch is a deranged, unhinged, dangerous president of the United States,” Pelosi asserts in response.

"And we're only a number of days until we can be protected from him. But he has done something so serious that there should be prosecution against him."

