Nancy Pelosi ‘Hates Our Country,’ Says Trump at Rally in Louisiana (VIDEO)

The businessman-outsider who has upended Washington and thrown light on the dark shadows of the swamp has done it ever since his election in November 2016 — and he’s still doing it today.

Speaking at another campaign rally of his — this one on Friday night in Louisiana, just a day after his lively rally in Minnesota — President Donald Trump went after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), declaring that she “hates the country, because she wouldn’t be doing this … hates the United States of America.”

President Donald Trump doesn’t hold back against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/l0WA4EQI8I — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 12, 2019

See the tweet and video below for a look at his exact remarks about “Nervous Nancy,” one of the leaders of the current House impeachment push against him. – READ MORE