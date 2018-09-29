Nancy Pelosi Fundraises off Brett Kavanaugh Hearing

In an email sent Thursday, as the hearing was still ongoing, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) blasted out a mass e-mail in Pelosi’s name (original emphasis):

It’s been one of the most taxing days of my life.

I am watching Trump and McConnell ram through Brett Kavanaugh to a lifetime on the Supreme Court.

I am watching every single Republican support them.

And I am vowing to myself today: I will do everything possible to defeat them.

Mark my words: We can — and WILL — punish these despicable Republicans and win a Democratic Congress that’ll render them powerless.

I need a massive surge of support before Sunday’s final End of Quarter Deadline to show the power of grassroots Democrats. I need 26,841 principled Democrats with me. It’s such an important moment, I’m personally quadruple-matching all gifts.

Can I count on your $1?– READ MORE

It’s been suggested that if Kavanaugh has nothing to hide he would be open to such an investigation. It didn’t appear that he himself is opposed per se to such an investigation — he said he would do what the Committee wanted — but he also didn’t say the magic words “open an FBI investigation.”

That aside, there are certainly political and practical reasons for Republican lawmakers not to pursue the FBI option, according to an FBI expert familiar with a Single Scope Background Investigation (SSBI).

Andrew Bringuel, a now-retired FBI Agent Supervisor Instructor and Researcher at the FBI Academy’s Behavioral Science Unit with more than 27 years of experience, told Law&Crime that SSBIs like the one being requested by Democratic lawmakers take a while. The typical one takes 7 months.

“The reason GOP and Kavanaugh might not want an FBI Investigation is because a typical SSBI takes 7 months,” he explained. “Even expedited it may take more than a month or two, which of course drags into the mid-terms.”

Let’s do the math. If an FBI investigation were to be opened today and it took 7 months, that’s the end of April 2019. Well after the mid-terms, and fast approaching 2020.

If it took “more than a month or two,” indeed this drags into the mid-terms, after which time the vote on Kavanaugh might very well be even more in jeopardy. – READ MORE