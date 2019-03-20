Nancy Pelosi Doesn’t Support The Green New Deal, Rashida Tlaib Says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi doesn’t support the Green New Deal resolution that’s backed by Democratic lawmakers and presidential candidates, according to Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Tlaib, a Democrat and Green New Deal supporter, told Fox 2 Detroit that Pelosi’s lack of support for the Green New Deal and Medicare for All hadn’t stopped progressives from pushing those bills.

“What’s incredible is like, even if she’s not jumping up and down about Medicare for All, we’re still proceeding with Medicare for All,” Talib said in an interview that aired Tuesday night. “Is she endorsing Green New Deal? No, but that hasn’t stopped us.”

The Green New Deal was introduced by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey in February. The resolution calls for fundamentally transforming the U.S. economy to fight global warming and expand the welfare state.

Republicans derided the Green New Deal as “socialist,” but Democratic leadership also gave the resolution a cold reception. Pelosi called it the “green dream or whatever,” and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer plans on having his caucus vote “present” on the resolution.

“It will be one of several or maybe many suggestions that we receive,” Pelosi told Politico in February. “The green dream or whatever they call it, nobody knows what it is, but they’re for it, right?”

Democrats want to make climate change a top issue in 2020, but there’s disagreement on how to move forward with legislation. Moderate Democrats favor a piecemeal approach while those on the far-left favor Ocasio-Cortez’s sweeping plan.

Republicans see the Green New Deal as an electoral boon that can be tied to vulnerable Democrats in the next election cycle. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans on bringing the Green New Deal to a vote by the end of the month, which Democrats oppose.

Pelosi’s office did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Follow Michael on TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]