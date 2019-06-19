Nancy Pelosi dodges when asked about AOC concentration camp remarks: Republicans ‘will misrepresent anything’ (VIDEO)

At a Wednesday breakfast discussion hosted by the Christian Science Monitor, the speaker answered a question about recent comments that the freshman congresswoman made comparing ICE detention facilities to concentration camps, and saying the two were “exactly” alike.

Pelosi told reporters that she wasn’t aware of what Ocasio-Cortez had said.

“These members of Congress, they come to represent their districts and their point of view, and they take responsibility for the statements they make,” Pelosi said, adding that she wasn’t “up to date on most recent one.”

Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refuses to condemn AOC’s Holocaust comparison, suggests Republicans “will misrepresent anything” pic.twitter.com/fqgauK870q — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 19, 2019

"I do have some comments to make to my caucus writ large about the political nature of how politically charged the atmosphere is so, understand that while the Republicans have no interest in holding the president accountable for his words, they will misrepresent anything that you say, just if you have one word in the sentence that they can exploit."