Nancy Pelosi Demands Apology from Kevin McCarthy over ‘Bigoted’ Coronavirus Tweet

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday accused Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (D-CA) of sending a “bigoted” message on the coronavirus for noting its place of origin and demanded him to delete his message and “apologize immediately.”

McCarthy took to social media on Monday, posting a link to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website to assist Americans in staying informed on the novel coronavirus.

“Everything you need to know about the Chinese coronavirus can be found on one, regularly-updated website,” McCarthy explained:

Pelosi took issue with McCarthy’s description. Referring to the virus’s country of origin, according to the House speaker, is “bigoted.” – READ MORE

