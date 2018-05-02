Nancy Pelosi Confirms She Will Be Speaker if Democrats Win Midterm Election

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-ca) Confirmed Tuesday Afternoon To The Boston Globe That She Intends To Serve As Speaker Of The House If Democrats Win The 2018 Midterm Election.

“We will win. I will run for speaker. I feel confident about it. And my members do, too,” Pelosi told the Globe in an interview in Boston.

Pelosi served as the nation’s first female Speaker of the House from 2007 to 2011. She was known for centralizing power in the Speaker’s office and backed the late Rep. John Murtha (D-PA), widely seen as corrupt, over Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) in the race for House Majority Leader. (Hoyer won and has served as Pelosi’s deputy ever since.) Congress also passed massive increases in domestic spending on Pelosi’s watch.

In 2010, Pelosi led her party to a crushing defeat in the 2010 midterm elections, after forcing Obamacare through the lower chamber, infamously declaring: “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it.” – READ MORE

