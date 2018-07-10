Nancy Pelosi: ‘Civilization’ Is ‘at Risk’ in 2018 Midterms

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-ca) Told Rolling Stone In An Interview Published Sunday That The Fate Of Civilization Is At Risk In The 2018 Midterm Elections, Signaling Democrats’ Desperation To Win A Major Election.

Rolling Stone asked Pelosi how the Democrats are going to determine which district races to make a priority and pour money into, and the House minority leader responded that the election is a must win for Democrats because “civilization” depends on it.

“Civilization as we know it today is at risk in this election. We have to win,” Pelosi responded. “We have to win.”

“If the election were today–no question we would win,” Pelosi said. “But you have to be aware of the undercurrents. Because you don’t know what can come along–and what comes along eclipses what you’re doing.” – READ MORE

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi sent out a dramatic, no-holds-barred fundraising email on Monday saying she is “determined to avenge President Obama if it’s the last thing I do” by preemptively opposing President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Pelosi, 78, is one of several top Democrats — including Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.– who already have announced that they oppose Trump’s pick without knowing whom the president has selected. Schumer has said the Senate should not consider any Supreme Court nominees during an election year.

Meanwhile, Fox News has learned that several red-state Democrats, including three who voted to confirm Neil Gorsuch last year, will not be attending tonight’s primetime rollout of the Supreme Court nominee in the White House.

In the fundraising email, Pelosi opened by acknowledging that she has been making persistent appeals to potential donors lately: “I emailed on Saturday. I emailed on Sunday. Now I’m emailing you again today.” – READ MORE

